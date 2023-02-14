CDOT warns drivers to be ready for the winter storm

CDOT says that if you do not need to go somewhere to stay off the roads. The plows need their space and this storm could cause some trouble for travel Wed.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT says that if you do not need to go somewhere to stay off the roads. The plows need their space and this storm could cause some trouble for the Wednesday commute.

“It is going to impact the Wednesday morning commute across a large part of Southern Colorado,” chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said.

Coloradans have driven through the winter weather before. But with snow and strong wind gusts expected on Wednesday CDOT is reminding drivers to take it easy.

“As we always say, slow down even if it looks like you can drive faster than you really should it is a good idea to slow down,” statewide communications manager for CDOT Bob Wilson said.

Both the state and the city of Colorado Springs are concerned about visibility and anticipate challenging morning and evening commutes Wednesday.

“Once we get that wind driven snow,” public works operations and maintenance division manager for the city of Colorado Springs Corey Farkas said. “We have a large potential for ice at that point in time so that makes it difficult”

“Even with a couple of inches of snow with wind gusts of upwards of 40 mph that is going to cause some significant travel issues,” Bledsoe said.

Crews plan to do everything they can to clear the roads.

“The main roadways that will get a lot of coverage are interstate 25 from Monument Hills South all the way to the New Mexico border as well as US highway 50 and US highway 160,” Wilson said.

