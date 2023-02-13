Voice of the consumer: Don’t let scammers leave you broken-hearted

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This Valentine’s Day, I want to make sure you don’t get your heart broken by scammers.

Romance scams have surged since the pandemic started. In 2022, nearly 70,000 consumers lost $1.3 billion to romance scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). On average, victims lost about $4,400.

It is really important that you keep your guard up when you get a message from a stranger online. The FTC reports most of the conversations, about 40%, started with a private message on a social media platform. Nearly 20% reported the conversation started on a dating app or website. Often, the scammer will ask you to move the conversation to another messaging app. I’ve talked to several experts about this topic, including AARP.

“We’ve been seeing fallout from romance scams over the past couple of years,” said Mark Fetterhoff, AARP ElderWatch.

“People might have been talking to their love interest for the last couple of years, and then all of sudden they feel comfortable seeing them in person, and it’s not actually someone who they say they are. So we’ve been seeing fallout from that — someone who’s been talking to someone for six months to a year, to two years, and sending them money often, or buying them goods — and that’s something we want to caution people about as they are meeting people online, especially unsolicited accounts on social media sites.”

The crooks will try and lure you in with a variety of false story lines. The biggest red flag is that they will come up with excuses and say they can’t meet you in person. The lie that is used the most, according to the FTC, is that someone close to them is sick, hurt, or in jail. Scammers will try and play on your emotions and your heartstrings. They want you to feel sorry for them so that you will send them money.

Keep your guard up when they tell you something like this. The second most common lie the crooks use is that they can teach you how to invest, followed by lying about serving in the military far away.

Once the scammers gain your trust, they will start asking you for money. Cryptocurrency is the most common payment method that was used for romance scams last year. The FTC said 60% of victims sent money using cryptocurrency and bank wires. The scammers also ask for payment through gift cards. It’s a scam.

The FTC warns that no one legitimate will ever ask you to invest or help by sending cryptocurrency, wiring money, or through a gift card. Once you pay the scammers money, they will keep making up excuses and storylines for why they need you to send more of it. Don’t fall for it.

“You definitely have to trust your gut in these situations, especially with romance scams,” said Fetterhoff. “Folks are vulnerable and people want to believe there are nice people out there, especially older adults, and the reality is there are a lot of bad actors out there, too.”

The FTC advises that you should talk to your friends and family about a new love interest and pay attention if they are concerned. The experts also say you can do a reverse image search of the pictures the other person is using online. If they show up under another name, it’s a scam.

You can report scams to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. You can also call the Colorado Attorney General’s Office statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444.

