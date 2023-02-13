Victim reportedly attacked by suspects with baseball bats in Colorado Springs leads to chase and standoff in a truck

Person reportedly attacked by others armed with baseball bats in Colorado Springs.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges following reports someone was attacked by people armed with baseball bats in Colorado Springs.

The incident occurred Saturday night, according to Colorado Springs Police. The agency is reporting they received a 911 call from a child who was reporting someone was being attacked by others armed with bats at about 5:28 p.m.

“Once officers arrived they located the victim and got one suspect into custody,” CSPD wrote in their online crime blotter. “A second suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck. An officer attempted to stop the truck on Academy Blvd., but do to the hazard created by the suspect the officer terminated the pursuit. A short while later the suspect vehicle was located on Murray Blvd. near Bijou St. A second traffic stop was initiated and as the suspect began to flee an officer conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, forcing the suspect vehicle off the roadway. The suspect then began to ram police vehicles. The suspect continued to use his vehicle to try to escape capture, and ignored lawful orders to exit his vehicle. Officers deployed 40mm OC (“pepper spray”) munitions into the cab of the truck. After a few more minutes elapsed the suspect exited the truck and was taken into custody.”

Two people are facing charges tied to this incident, Juan Carl Hernandez-Hernandez and Karel Lopez-Hurtado.

Police are reporting the victim had life-threatening injuries.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the suspects in this case.

