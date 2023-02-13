Previous owners fight to save Colorado dog’s life while humane society explains why it should be euthanized

Echo the dog and his previous owners
Echo the dog and his previous owners(The Vroomans)
By Tony Keith and Matt Kroschel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge granted a reprieve for a dog scheduled to be euthanized as the former owners fight to save the animal’s life after they turned him over to a Colorado humane society.

Several people have reached out to KKTV 11 News concerning the dog, which has a history of biting.

11 News Reporter Matt Kroschel has been speaking with the previous owners of Echo, a 170-pound Great Dane-Mastiff mix, as they work to get the dog back. Kroschel has also been in touch with the humane society. The owners relinquished Echo to the Ark-Valley Humane Society (AHVS) on Feb. 2. The humane society is located in Buena Vista. According to the humane society, the owners tried to rehome Echo for about a year before turning him over. The humane society adds the previous owners reported that Echo had previously bitten a person and bit a puppy.

“They reported that he needed to be muzzled at the veterinarian, is wary of children and triggered by their high energy, shows aggression when meeting other dogs, and has escaped a six-foot fence by climbing over or digging under it,” a post by AVHS on their website reads. “Before deciding to relinquish Echo, the owners inquired about the possibility of euthanasia and were told by staff that while occurrences are rare, AVHS does humanely euthanize dogs with severe behavioral issues that are deemed unsafe. The owners were told that this was a possible outcome for Echo. At no point did AVHS staff indicate that in the case of euthanasia, the owners would be given the option of having him returned to them.”

AVHS is reporting that since they started caring for Echo, the dog bit two staff members without warning.

“Echo’s behavior was scary and unsettling for staff involved, as the bites were sudden and without warning during a period of handling where Echo initially appeared relaxed and friendly,” part of the AVHS post reads.

AVHS is reporting they are a “minimal euthanasia facility” with a live release rate of more than 98 percent last year. Click here for more on what AVHS has to say about the animal.

AVHS scheduled Echo for euthanasia, however, the process is on hold while the legal process is conducted as the previous owners are trying to get Echo back.

“AVHS is continuing to look into additional resources for further assessment of Echo,” AVHS wrote to Kroschel on Monday.

