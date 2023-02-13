Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested in Colorado as part of a nationwide operation that ran from Jan. 23 through Feb. 6.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver officers took the two “unlawfully present noncitizens” into custody after both were convicted of drug trafficking or possession offenses involving meth and heroin.

“These arrests represent our officers’ efforts to maintain public safety in our communities,” said ERO Denver acting Field Office Director Ernesto Santacruz. “Criminals who repeatedly exploit our immigration laws and bring dangerous substances into our neighborhoods will be aggressively targeted by our officers and held accountable for their actions.”

The news release issued by ICE did not identify either person but said a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested in Colorado Springs recently. In September 2020, the El Paso County District Court convicted the noncitizen for the offense of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a felony. An immigration official previously removed this noncitizen to Mexico in 2009.

The other arrest was a 32-year-old citizen of Honduras in Aurora.

Click here for more on the arrests and the nationwide operation.

Earlier his month, ERO Officers arrested a Mexican national in Florence who had been convicted of robbery and menacing with a deadly weapon on Jan. 30.

ERO Officers in Florence, Colo. arrested a Mexican national convicted of robbery and menacing with a deadly weapon Jan. 30. The subject was issued a final admin removal order and will reman in ICE custody pending his removal. pic.twitter.com/dpnXkZtztK — ERO Denver (@ERODenver) February 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.