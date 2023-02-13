Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation

ICE graphic.
ICE graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested in Colorado as part of a nationwide operation that ran from Jan. 23 through Feb. 6.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver officers took the two “unlawfully present noncitizens” into custody after both were convicted of drug trafficking or possession offenses involving meth and heroin.

“These arrests represent our officers’ efforts to maintain public safety in our communities,” said ERO Denver acting Field Office Director Ernesto Santacruz. “Criminals who repeatedly exploit our immigration laws and bring dangerous substances into our neighborhoods will be aggressively targeted by our officers and held accountable for their actions.”

The news release issued by ICE did not identify either person but said a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested in Colorado Springs recently. In September 2020, the El Paso County District Court convicted the noncitizen for the offense of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a felony. An immigration official previously removed this noncitizen to Mexico in 2009.

The other arrest was a 32-year-old citizen of Honduras in Aurora.

Click here for more on the arrests and the nationwide operation.

Earlier his month, ERO Officers arrested a Mexican national in Florence who had been convicted of robbery and menacing with a deadly weapon on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons...
Memorial for fallen Officer Julian Becerra continues to grow
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a...
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park

Latest News

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
2/13/23
WATCH: K9 Graffit procession, shot and killed in Colorado by suspect
Echo the dog and his previous owners
Previous owners fight to save Colorado dog’s life while humane society explains why it should be euthanized
Situation following reports someone was attacked by people with bats in Colorado Springs 2/11/23.
Victim reportedly attacked by suspects with baseball bats in Colorado Springs leads to chase and standoff in a truck