Manitou Springs conducting emergency repairs on water line; service disruption possible

(City of Manitou Springs)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs residents could experience a disruption in their water service Monday as crews conduct emergency repairs on a critical water line.

The line connects the community to the Mesa water storage tank.

“As a result [of the repairs], this will create a water disruption for a large percentage of households in Manitou Springs as water pressure in our system drops,” the city said Monday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., Public Works crews have just started digging to locate the water main requiring repairs, according to the city.

“Currently, there is no estimated time of completion ... city crews are currently assessing the situation and still gathering data on who all is and is not affected by this water disruption.”

For the time being, all residents are encouraged to only use water for necessary activities. The city advises shutting off sprinklers and saving tasks such as washing clothes and dishes for after water service returns to normal.

For more information, click here.

