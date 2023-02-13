Manitou Springs Citizens Academy applications open

Learn exactly how the town operates
(KKTV)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs is offering residents an opportunity to learn exactly how the town functions with their first Citizens Academy.

“The citizens academy is a free program where residents of Manitou Springs 16 and older can apply and basically learn all about the city. Kind of get beneath the surface of what their local government does,” explained public interest officer for the town, Alex Trefry. “That includes informational sessions, tours of public facilities like our water treatment plant and hands on activities with elected officials or department directors.”

The sessions are a city wide effort and a collaboration between several departments. “As taxpayers, it’s something they deserve to know, and they can get a lot more involved with their local community and their government if they’re aware all of all of our functions and things like that,” said Trefry adding that it’s an election year for the town. “We have 3 city council seats and the mayor’s position up for re-election, so this is a great opportunity for anybody who’s interested in running to be able to learn about what exactly the city does before they’re on the ballot.”

The deadline to apply for one of the 20 spots is March 1 at 11:59.

Click here for the application.

