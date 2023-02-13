Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas...
The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said early Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The source and motive of the gunfire are unknown.

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The officer was immediately taken to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a...
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons...
Memorial for fallen officer Julian Becerra

Latest News

Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair as rescues wane
2.13.23
Breezy with an afternoon shower today
The College Board is responding to the backlash over its African American AP course.
College Board says Florida officials’ claims about African American AP course are ‘slander’
A memorial in front of the Fountain police stations continues to grow following Officer Julian...
Following officer’s death, Fountain mayor calls out ‘thriving conditions’ in Colorado for criminals
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800