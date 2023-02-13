Inmate back in custody after escaping Fremont County prison

Richmond T. Johnson mugshot
Richmond T. Johnson mugshot(DOC PIO Annie Skinner)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate is back in custody after escaping a southern Colorado prison.

DOC officials say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, inmate Richmond T. Johnson escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex. The inmate was seen walking in a field off of Mackenzie Road.

An active search was conducted for Johnson. DOC officials announced around 11:40 p.m. Sunday that Johnson was back in custody, but did not say where he was found. Further details into how Johnson escaped were also not released Monday morning.

Johnson is labeled as a “minimum security inmate” and is serving a two-year sentence for vehicular eluding with bodily injury. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket:’ Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a...
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons...
Memorial for fallen officer Julian Becerra

Latest News

Community mourns loss of officer Julian Becerra
Fountain community remembers officer Julian Becerra
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket:’ Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
Winter storm possible this week
Breezy with an afternoon shower Monday
Winter storm possible this week
Watching the winter storm for Wednesday