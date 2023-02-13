Inmate back in custody after escaping Fremont County prison

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate is back in custody after escaping a southern Colorado prison.

DOC officials say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, inmate Richmond T. Johnson escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex. The inmate was seen walking in a field off of Mackenzie Road.

An active search was conducted for Johnson. DOC officials announced around 11:40 p.m. Sunday that Johnson was back in custody, but did not say where he was found. Further details into how Johnson escaped were also not released Monday morning.

Johnson is labeled as a “minimum security inmate” and is serving a two-year sentence for vehicular eluding with bodily injury. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.