Fountain community remembers officer Julian Becerra

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of fountain is feeling the loss of Officer Becerra. The community came out with heavy hearts carrying flowers cards and more as people remember K9 Officer Julian Becerra.

To many Officer Becerra was a man dedicated to his job and the community.

“He was a gracious man, loving, kind, he knew what he was doing, he knew what he wanted to do and he knew how to protect his community,” student of Beccerra Zechariah Werner said.

But to some he was a friend. Like to Zoe Patterson, an elementary student who says Officer Becerra was nice to her when she was alone.

“Officer Julian saw me sitting on the yellow curb he came and asked me he talked to me for a little bit and said to me do you want to play hide and seek,” Patterson said.

As the hood of the fountain police car filled with flowers, drawings and cards the public took a minute and paid their respects for the fallen officer.

“Lastly I would also ask our community to embrace two words as we work through this tragedy,” Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson said. “Grace and kindness. Grace for each other when someone may pull out in front of you in traffic or say something wrong. Grace to our friends and family who may be struggling with many other things too. Kindness to wave to one another, or to a police officer as they may pass by.”

