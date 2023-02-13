Following officer’s death, Fountain mayor calls out ‘thriving conditions’ in Colorado for criminals

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Lax laws and a hospitable environment for criminals enabled the events of Feb. 2 that resulted in the death of a young police officer, says the city of Fountain’s mayor.

“The suspects that Officer Becerra was pursuing the night he was gravely injured where repeat felons with multiple active warrants for their arrest. They should never have been out on the street in the first place, but due to a lack of accountability in our justice system and failed bail reform initiatives, they were allowed to prey on our citizens and create the circumstances that put Officer Becerra on the bridge that night,” Mayor Sharon Thompson said Sunday following Officer Julian Becerra’s death.

Becerra died Saturday, just over a week after falling 40 feet from a bridge on South Academy during a police chase. Authorities say the chase involved three suspects in a vehicle taken during a carjacking in Pueblo. Fountain police had been alerted on the afternoon of the 2nd that the vehicle could be heading north on I-25 in direction of Fountain and Colorado Springs. They caught up with it hours later when it was seen traveling southbound on the interstate back towards Fountain from the Springs. A pursuit would ensue going back and forth between Fountain and Colorado Springs, with the suspects at one point driving the wrong way on the interstate, and twice trying and failing to take another car at gunpoint: the first attempt at the Love’s parking lot in Fountain during the first leg of the chase, and the second time near a bridge on South Academy and Hartford Street.

It was during that second attempt that officers were able to disable the suspects’ vehicle and the pursuit shifted from a car chase to a foot chase. Becerra tumbled over the bridge while trying to capture the suspects.

“This is a very tough time for our city, and I want all our police officers and first responders to know we are standing with them and by them and are so honored and proud of their service to our community. May God bless Julian Becerra and his family,” Thompson said during Sunday’s remarks.

Her speech continued with a focus on what she called “thriving conditions for emboldened criminals”:

“While our brave police officers and first responders meet this crime head on, our laws in Colorado are doing less to help them. Illegal drugs are often fueling the surge we are seeing, yet drug laws have never been so permissive. For example, fentanyl, so dangerous a substance that in many cases one single dose can bring certain death, is among us all and is repeatedly found by law enforcement, as Colorado laws have done little to help remove it from our streets.

“Other legislation has been proposed by some in our Colorado General Assembly that follows the path of decriminalizing or significantly reducing penalties for offenses that have been so often linked to serious crimes and criminal offenders. These types of laws empower criminals and make law abiding citizens more vulnerable to those who would do us harm.

“This type of environment, coupled with an increasingly hostile sentiment openly shared by some towards our entire law enforcement community, has created thriving conditions for emboldened criminals, and has collectively diminished our safety. We must do something now to turn this around.”

She wrapped up her remarks with a call to action by citizens:

“So, what can you do? What can we all do to contribute to our common security and safety? First, you can help our law enforcement by reporting crime and cooperating with our first responders if and when it is needed. Next, put pressure on your elected representatives. Visit the Colorado General Assembly website and see for yourself some of these bills that are being proposed and who the bill sponsors are. Be sure they hear from you and understand that you think we are collectively moving in a dangerous direction and need to correct our course. Tell them you want more protection from criminals, not leniency and permissiveness.”

And ended asking for the Fountain community to embrace the words “grace” and “kindness.”

“Grace for each other when someone may pull out in front of you in traffic or say the wrong thing. Grace to our friends and family who may be struggling with many other things too. Kindness to wave at one another or a police officer as they pass by. Slow down as we drive or let someone go first in the school drop off or pick-up line, showing grace and kindness to one another as well all try as a community to heal together. This also helps take some pressure off our public safety officers giving them time to grieve also.”

