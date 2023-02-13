Club Q in Colorado Springs plans to reopen in the fall following mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The owner of Club Q in Colorado Springs announced they plan to reopen in fall following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

“We intend to use enhanced security measures, such as new screening technology and a hardened space,” part of a news release from Club Q reads. “We are working diligently with local, state and federal agencies on these enhanced security measures and hope it can become a model for countless queer spaces across the country.”

The owner announced they partnered with HB&A, a woman-owned architecture and planning firm to “achieve our goals of a tribute to the victims and rebuilding the club with enhanced security measures.”

The Nov. 19 attack was carried out at the club near N. Academy and N. Carefree Circle just before midnight. Two people, Rich Fierro and Thomas James were credited by authorities with stopping the shooter. The suspect survived and is facing more than 300 criminal charges.

The people who lost their lives that night include:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

-CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

-CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

The news release adds that two victims of the shooting will be brought on as staff members on an administrative basis. The Club was owned by two people when the shooting was carried out. On Monday, the news release was only from Matthew Haynes. Club Q management plans to start distributing some funds to former employees and third-party entertainer contractors starting this Friday tied to fundraising efforts.

We’re sharing an update on the efforts surrounding #ClubQ’s efforts for healing, rebuilding and reopening. Thank you for... Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Monday, February 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.