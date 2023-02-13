Club Q in Colorado Springs plans to reopen in the fall following mass shooting

Club Q in Colorado Springs provided an update on when they plan to reopen.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The owner of Club Q in Colorado Springs announced they plan to reopen in fall following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

“We intend to use enhanced security measures, such as new screening technology and a hardened space,” part of a news release from Club Q reads. “We are working diligently with local, state and federal agencies on these enhanced security measures and hope it can become a model for countless queer spaces across the country.”

The owner announced they partnered with HB&A, a woman-owned architecture and planning firm to “achieve our goals of a tribute to the victims and rebuilding the club with enhanced security measures.”

The Nov. 19 attack was carried out at the club near N. Academy and N. Carefree Circle just before midnight. Two people, Rich Fierro and Thomas James were credited by authorities with stopping the shooter. The suspect survived and is facing more than 300 criminal charges.

The people who lost their lives that night include:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

-CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

-CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

The news release adds that two victims of the shooting will be brought on as staff members on an administrative basis. The Club was owned by two people when the shooting was carried out. On Monday, the news release was only from Matthew Haynes. Club Q management plans to start distributing some funds to former employees and third-party entertainer contractors starting this Friday tied to fundraising efforts.

We’re sharing an update on the efforts surrounding #ClubQ’s efforts for healing, rebuilding and reopening. Thank you for...

Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Monday, February 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
Fallen K-9 Graffit
‘RIP Good Boy’: Colorado law enforcement mourning after K-9 killed by armed suspect
The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons...
Memorial for fallen Officer Julian Becerra continues to grow

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department is also concerned about the amount of crashes caused by...
Colorado Springs Police Department concerned about pedestrian crashes
Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23
Officials call for reform as details emerge in case that left Fountain officer dead
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
ICE graphic.
Mexican citizen arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide operation