Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCTV/Gray News) – Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago around 3:30 a.m., according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The post on Twitter said the lineman and his parents were able to FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
Weston Simpich was born on Friday the 13th in the parking lot of Rudy's "Country Store" and...
‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a...
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons...
Memorial for fallen officer Julian Becerra

Latest News

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Don’t let scammers leave you broken-hearted
Richmond T. Johnson mugshot
Inmate back in custody after escaping Fremont County prison