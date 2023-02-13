Average cost of gas in Colorado Springs now over $4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may be noticing more gas stations advertising prices starting with the number “4″ in Colorado Springs.

It’s not your imagination: The average cost of regular gas in the city is now over $4, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. That’s more than 30 cents higher than the average three weeks ago -- and that average was 40 cents higher than the week prior to that!

Regional director of public affairs for AAA, Skylar McKinley, told 11 News late last month that the price hike was related to the pause in operations at Commerce City-based oil refinery Suncor, which was temporarily shuttered in late December. Sister station CBS Denver reported last week that the refinery was working to restart one of of the three plants that was closed.

Colorado Springs, along with the rest of the state, sit well above the national average of $3.41.

Per GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in the Springs is $3.66 at a Circle K on Austin Bluff near Academy. The most expensive is $4.49. The average price drivers can expect to find across the city is $4.03.

