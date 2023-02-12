Suspected drunk driver plows Porsche into home in Boulder

The scene officers found in a north Boulder neighborhood early on the morning of Feb. 11, 2023.
The scene officers found in a north Boulder neighborhood early on the morning of Feb. 11, 2023.(Boulder Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police say don’t drink and drive -- or your expensive car just might end up inside a house.

That was the scene that greeted officers early Saturday morning.

“We were called to the 3500 block of 4th Street in North Boulder for a report of a crash,” police wrote in a social media post on the incident. “This was what we saw when we arrived. A Porsche SUV struck the house, and the vehicle was partially inside the home. The SUV was upside down with the driver still inside.”

The driver was no worse for the wear after he was helped out of the vehicle -- but the home itself was another story.

“Incredibly there were no major injuries as a result of this crash. After the 42-year-old male driver was medically cleared, officers took him to the Boulder County jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving, and texting while driving,” police said.

“Given the big game tonight, we think this a good time to remind everyone to please celebrate responsibly and never drink and drive if you’re impaired. It’s not worth the risk of hurting yourself or those around you.”

The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.(Boulder Police Department)
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.(Boulder Police Department)
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.(Boulder Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a...
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
Sheriff Joe Roybal is speaking only with 11 News and addressing the racism claims his office is...
‘We did not act with any bias but acted appropriately,’ El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal responds to racism allegations after ranchers’ story goes viral

Latest News

Big storm possible this upcoming week
Nice again on Sunday
A memorial has been set up in front of the Fountain Police Department for fallen officer Julian...
Possession and memorial for Officer Julian Becerra
Officer Becerra
Law enforcement agencies react to Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra’s passing
Fountain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 2023
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge