Memorial for fallen officer Julian Becerra
The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons to honor the fallen officer. People are stopping by to show their respects.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A memorial has been created in front of the Fountain Police Department for fallen officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week.
There is no word yet of a funeral for the fallen officer. 11 News will update as we learn more.
