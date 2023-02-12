Memorial for fallen officer Julian Becerra

The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons to honor the fallen officer. People are stopping by to show their respects.
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A memorial has been created in front of the Fountain Police Department for fallen officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week.

There is no word yet of a funeral for the fallen officer. 11 News will update as we learn more.

