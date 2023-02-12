Memorial for fallen officer Julian Becerra

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A memorial has been created in front of the Fountain Police Department for fallen officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week.

The memorial is at 222 N Santa Fe Ave. The patrol car in front has flowers, cards and balloons to honor the fallen officer. People are stopping by to show their respects.

A memorial has been set up in front of the Fountain Police Department for Officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs one week earlier. People are stopping by to drop off flowers and cards. pic.twitter.com/qfXhexdMYa — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) February 12, 2023

There is no word yet of a funeral for the fallen officer. 11 News will update as we learn more.

