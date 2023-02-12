Law enforcement agencies react to Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra’s passing

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement agencies across southern Colorado and many others are reacting to Fountain Police Officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra’s passing. Officer Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week.

The Mayor of Fountain Sharon Thompson said in a statement this morning, “The City of Fountain is heartbroken over the loss of Officer Julian Becerra. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. We are so thankful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from so many over these last difficult days, and I do ask everyone to continue to stand by the Becerra family and respect their privacy and wishes during this very difficult time. Fountain will forever be grateful for the selfless service and bravery of Officer Julian Becerra, and we are so proud and thankful for all our police officers and first responders who keep our community safe every day.”

Colorado State Patrol in La Junta and Lamar posted on Twitter saying, “Our hearts are breaking tonight. We mourn with the Fountain Police Department and the family and friends of Officer Becerra.”

Colorado State Patrol District Two posted on Twitter saying, “Our thoughts & prayers go out to all of you tonight and in the days and weeks to come. Rest in Peace Officer Becerra.”

Colorado Springs Fire Department also posted on Twitter saying, “Rest in peace brother.”

Representative Doug Lamborn posted on Twitter saying, “I am saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra while serving in the line of duty. My heartfelt prayers are with his family and loved ones. May we never forget his ultimate sacrifice.”

For those wishing to donate to Fountain Officer Julian Becerra’s family, the Fountain Police Department confirms the following two fundraisers: Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation and a GoFundMe set up by Becerra’s brother-in-law. These are currently the only verified fundraisers.

