Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra Passes Away After Falling from Bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Officer, and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra succumbed to his injuries tonight after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week.

Fountain Police Shared an update today which reads:

“It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department.

This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time.

If there are any further updates, they will be provided by the Fountain Police Department Public Information Officer.

We appreciate your understanding and respect of our wishes and the wishes of the Becerra family.

Officer Julian Becerra - End of Watch: Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:14 PM.”

Officer Becerra was a part of the department’s K-9 unit. He fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week while pursuing a a carjacking suspect. His family has elected not to make a public statement at this time. No plans for officer Becerra’s funeral have been announced at this time.

