Your tab at the tap: Colorado Springs joins nationwide increase in beer prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past few months, you may have noticed that your tab at the tap and in stores are a little higher.

Amid nationwide inflation, supply chain issues and rising manufacturing costs, local breweries are having to manage the higher prices of both brewing and distributing beer.

“We certainly have had a lot of input cost that have gone up pretty dramatically over the last 18 months or two years,” said Mike Bristol, owner and founder of Bristol Brewing Company.

Inevitably, the price of your beer has gotten more expensive.

Bristol says that while breweries are doing their best to minimize impacts on customers, the heightened costs of making -- raw ingredients, especially agricultural products, are pricier -- packaging -- materials such as aluminum for beer cans are also more expensive -- and shipping have made price increases a must.

“We’ve had to raise prices across the board, out of the marketplace,” Bristol said. “Almost everybody that’s buying craft beer six packs have seen probably a dollar-ish increase in a grocery store, liquor stores in general... even at the pub on site, we’ve increased your pint prices by 50 cents to help absorb some of those cost increases.”

FH Beerworks, another local brewery, has also seen a rise in both manufacturing and retail costs.

Jon Eddy, the company’s director of marketing and events, tells 11 News that their customers are paying around 3% more. Manufacturing costs are up at least 15%.

Eddy also says the brewery is being creative to help mitigate some of those costs. Crafting speciality beers and hosting events are ways they’ve sold more beer.

“We want to make sure that we’re not saying, hey, we’re going to take your $7 beer and make it a $12 beer because it’s what’s good for us,” Eddy pointed out. “It has to be a situation where everybody wins.”

Interestingly, however, University of Colorado Colorado Springs economics professor Joe Craig explained to 11 News that Colorado Springs’ price increases aren’t as dramatic as what other states have seen.

That, in part, is due to high demand here. Craig said over the phone that because there’s enough demand for beer products, local breweries can get by if they sell more beer. More volume, rather than extreme price hikes, are an option for them.

“We don’t want to create hardships for [our customers], but by the same token, we have to be honest with ourselves, and really understand the numbers and understand that some of these prices have to be passed on in order for us to maintain and do what we do,” Bristol said.

Both breweries say that thankfully, most customers have been understanding of the upcharge and are willing to pay a little extra.

“I would much rather than charge a little bit more for the beer than the quality to drop,” said Angela Fisher Herrera, sipping on a drink at Bristol Brewing Company.

