‘We did not act with any bias but acted appropriately,’ El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal responds to racism allegations after ranchers’ story goes viral

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff Joe Roybal is speaking only with 11 News and addressing the racism claims his office is facing.

These claims stem from an article posted to Ark Republic, that say ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery are being forced off their Eastern El Paso Ranch because of their race.

Sheriff Roybal says his office has been mischaracterized, and incorrect information has been circulated. The author of the Ark Republic article says the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for comment on the piece, but Sheriff Roybal says they were not.

While sitting down with 11 News Reporter Natalie Devereaux, Sheriff Roybal detailed how the claims made in the article harm the community, “The threats and the hate that we’ve been receiving through various media- social media are not coming from El Paso County. So, the residents here still continue to trust law enforcement, still continue to trust and love one another. The hate that has been displayed is outside of El Paso County, it is not us, and I want to ensure the residents of El Paso County that I’ll do my best along with my staff to resolve this issue to keep people from outside of our community from coming here with their own agendas wanting to harm my community.”

11 News spoke with the Mallerys and they say they’re victims of domestic terrorism, “We’re demanding that the sheriffs- that the Attorney General actually do an independent investigation of the sheriff’s office, a serious investigation into our civil rights violations, the hate crimes that have been happened against us, where people threatening to lynch and hang us.”

Sheriff Roybal says his office’s reports do not indicate the Mallerys are being forced off their land, “They’re not being pushed off by members of my office, that’s just not the case.”

On February 6 Courtney Mallery was arrested for allegedly stalking his neighbor Teresa Clark, and officials say Nicole turned herself in sometime in November for similar felony stalking charges.

Previous coverage of Courtney Mallery’s arrest can be found here. 11 News is working to obtain the arrest papers for Nicole Mallery regarding this incident.

Teresa Clark spoke exclusively with 11 News and says she and her elderly mother have lived peacefully on their property for over 30 years, but when the Mallerys moved in nearly two years ago things quickly changed. Clark says things were neighborly at first, but tells us the hostility began after an argument about an easement line between the Mallery’s property and her own.

“I’m absolutely fearful of the Mallerys, I’m fearful for my life, I’m fearful for my animals and I’m fearful for my mother,” Teresa Clark.

Sheriff Roybal says this dispute has gone past just a feud between neighbors, “There’s clearly issues that go far deeper than just a disagreement.”

Arrest papers for Courtney Mallery detail a search warrant of their property where multiple cameras and motion sensors were seized. The investigator on the case says they were all facing the Clark’s home. Clark tells 11 News the Mallerys drive down the dead-end easement road six to eight times a day, and says she keeps a detailed log of their behavior around her property. In the arrest papers the investigator calls the Mallery’s behavior ‘unusual’ and ‘disturbing’ and says there is no reason for the couple to be near Clark’s property in that manner. Clark and the arrest papers say there is documented evidence of the Mallery’s alleged behavior, including video evidence.

Clark is suspected of violating a protection order, which is a misdemeanor charge.

In the last two years 170 calls for service have been documented in the rural Eastern El Paso Community, a number Sheriff Roybal says is out of the ordinary. 19 closed and unfounded complaints have been previously filed against El Paso County deputies. Sheriff Roybal says his office will be reviewing all interactions and cases to see if there are actions that need to be addressed and corrected but says, “If I had any indication that a staff member had some bias and was treating people based on those biases and inappropriately, I surely would take appropriate action immediately.”

The Ark Republic article specifically mentions one El Paso County. When asked Sheriff Roybal says this deputies character has never been in question, “I have no doubt of his character to serve the community, and the reason why he in particular has been named in so many reports is because he’s actually assigned to a unit that works out in Eastern rural El Paso County.”

Sheriff Roybal says he plans to release all documentation of his offices’ interactions with the parties involved, and says the truth will come out.

Below in an excerpt from the Sheriff’s sit down interview with 11 News Reporter Natalie Devereaux.

Sheriff Roybal: “I believe they are claims that will be proven not to be true, yes.”

Devereaux: “Are those coming from the Mallerys or from the Clarks?”

Sheriff Roybal: “I won’t get into that specific until we release the information.”

Devereaux: “But it will come out?”

Sheriff Roybal: “It will come out.”

