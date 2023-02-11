Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
Attempted kidnapping graphic
Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower 2/8/23.
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered...
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
Sheriff Joe Roybal is speaking only with 11 News and addressing the racism claims his office is...
‘We did not act with any bias but acted appropriately,’ El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal responds to racism allegations after ranchers’ story goes viral
Officer Becerra
Fountain VFW Hosts Fundraiser for Officer Julian Becerra
VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve...
WATCH - Fountain VFW Hosts Fundraiser for Officer Julian Becerra