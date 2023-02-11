Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

