Person and their dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park

File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park.
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a person and a dog in the lake on Saturday.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. Firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

