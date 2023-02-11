Person and their dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. Firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

