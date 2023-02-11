One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs

A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle rider resulted in one death.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs.

This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Crews on scene shut down the intersection after the crash.

So far, police have not released what caused the crash or what the status of the person in the other vehicle.

Ring doorbell video obtained by our 11 News crews shows the moment a motorcycle traveling on Circle collided with an SUV which was in the median of the road preparing to turn left. We are choosing not to show the extremely graphic video of the incident. A large crowd gathered at the scene of the accident on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
A knife and other items were reportedly found in a Colorado Springs school.
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
Money & wages
IRS decides Colorado TABOR refund will not be taxed on the federal level
Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week
Attempted kidnapping graphic
Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart

Latest News

TABOR will not be taxed according to IRS
IRS says TABOR refund will not be taxed
File photo of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park. Firefighters responded to a...
Person and their dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
TABOR will not be taxed according to IRS
TABOR will not be taxed according to IRS
Officials are searching for 3 girls missing out of Canon City. They were last seen Saturday...
Officials searching for 3 missing girls from Canon City