One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs.

This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Crews on scene shut down the intersection after the crash.

So far, police have not released what caused the crash or what the status of the person in the other vehicle.

Ring doorbell video obtained by our 11 News crews shows the moment a motorcycle traveling on Circle collided with an SUV which was in the median of the road preparing to turn left. We are choosing not to show the extremely graphic video of the incident. A large crowd gathered at the scene of the accident on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.