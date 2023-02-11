Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday. (Source: NEWSNATION/TMX/CNN)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference.

Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert.

The NewsNation reporter was arrested during Wednesday’s press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine, who was providing an update into the East Palestine train derailment and the controlled chemical release.

Officials said local authorities elevated it to Yost’s office after information revealed multiple state agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard, were involved in the arrest.

“We will work diligently with the OAG’s Office to ensure they have all necessary information, evidence, and materials required for a prompt review,” officials said in a press release obtained by WOIO.

Lambert was beginning a live broadcast at the same time DeWine began to speak, according to a NewsNation photographer who was with him doing a live report. The photographer said officers approached Lamber and asked him to stop.

NewsNation reported Lambert finished his report before being asked to leave by authorities.

Video from the scene shows officers removing Lambert from the gymnasium before wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Lambert currently faces disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges, according to NewsNation.

Lambert has since been released from jail, according to NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin.

DeWine has commented on the incident, saying reporters have “every right” to report during his briefings and that he did not authorize the arrest.

DeWine previously commented on the incident:

“If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

