Officials searching for 3 missing girls from Canon City

Officials are searching for 3 girls missing out of Canon City. They were last seen Saturday morning at about 9:45.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert Saturday afternoon for three girls missing out of Canon City.

According to CBI, Kaylee Lamb (13), Kylie Huston (12) and Love Quintana (13) were all last seen on Four Mile Parkway in Canon City on Saturday morning at around 9:45. Officials said they were last seen heading northbound toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Club and may have been heading to Colorado Springs. Officials also said they may have been picked up by an unknown male in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back.

Officials ask anyone who has seen the girls or who may have information about their whereabouts to call 911 or the Canon City Police Department at 719-792-6411.

