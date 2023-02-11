Fountain VFW Hosts Fundraiser for Officer Julian Becerra

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve Kjonaas, the former VFW state commander told me.

“This is great. This is beyond my expectations. I knew there was going to be a lot of people here but this is, the crowd, I’ve never seen so many people inside this building.”

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night to support Fountain Police officer, and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra, who police say fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs while pursuing a carjacking suspect last week. The post commander tells me he has a special connection.

“Nine years ago this year here I fell 50 feet off of the side of a mountain and that ended my military career.”

Travis Baker joined the VFW after a 23 year military career that was cut short by that injury. He tells me he joined to support fellow veterans in moments like this.

“Then we found out that he was fountain police. Which brings it closer to home to our post. Then we found out that he was an Air Force veteran. That brings it even more to heart for us as a veterans of foreign wars or VFW.”

Officer Becerra remains on life support as of Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.