‘Drive Smart Colorado’ creates new safety campaigns after state sets new record for traffic-related deaths

By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado set a new record for traffic-related fatalities in 2022, with El Paso County having the highest number of deaths when compared to other counties.

In an effort to spread awareness on the dangers on the roads, the non-profit, Drive Smart Colorado, has created a series of video campaigns based on the premise ‘It wasn’t worth it.’

“Whatever it was, late for work, road rage, frustrated, it was not worth it to undertake whatever it was to undertake whatever it was that caused you to get stopped by law enforcement, and maybe have a crash or something even worse,” said John Henry, President of Drive Smart Colorado.

Most recently, the non-profit created two, 15-second video clips designed to put the focus on the consequences Coloradans face when they display risky behavior while driving. The first video clip is from the perspective of a violator as they exchange their civilian clothes for jail clothes after being arrested. The second video clip is from the perspective of someone having an oxygen mask placed on them as they are being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat with Henry in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about the best practices needed in order for drivers and pedestrians to stay safe on Colorado roadways.

WATCH our full interview with John Henry, President of ‘Drive Smart Colorado’ below:

WATCH: President of 'Drive Smart Colorado' talks ideas behind new safety campaign videos

