Downed power line causes small early morning fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a small fire Saturday morning that they say was caused by a downed power line just east of downtown.
Firefighters reported that they were working the fire at 701 E. Boulder St. just after 5:10 a.m. and said that the porch of the building was the only area that was affected. Crews added that the fire did not make its way into the building and that the outside only received minimal damages.
According to firefighters, the building is unoccupied and under renovation. No injuries were reported.
