Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - FIRST OFF: Normally, we’d stay away from a forecast like this, especially so far out. But weather data has been remarkably consistent and is in relatively high agreement about a powerful winter storm across the state of Colorado next Wednesday (Feb 15).

Even with this in mind, you should EXPECT to see some forecast changes through the weekend & early next week!

Here’s what we know right now... and some of the uncertainty that still exists ⬇️⬇️

How long is it going to snow?

As of right now, the latest data indicates snow starting as early as Tuesday evening with the heaviest stuff arriving during the Wednesday morning commute. Snow could fall at a moderate clip for most of the day thereafter. Strong northerly winds will take over late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, which could lead to blizzard conditions for parts of the viewing area.

⬆️⬆️ Above is a look at how windy we could get on Wednesday afternoon. 30 to 50 mph gusts could lead to widespread whiteout conditions. ⬆️⬆️

How much is it gonna snow?

In short... Not sure yet.

But, I’ll at least give you an idea where it’s probably going to be worse... and where it will be... less worse.

Below is the snowfall accumulation from the ECMWF weather model -- it’s got a strong track record for predicting snow in Colorado, especially when it comes to the state’s unique terrain features.

Anywhere you see dark blues and purples, is snow that could get above 6″... in some spots double digits.

For the light blues, 1-6″ could be possible.

Now, don’t take 1-6″ lightly with this storm... it would only take a couple inches of wind-blown snow to make travel hazardous.

As with any storm in Colorado, the track of the low pressure will be key in locating the worst impacts... We’ll be watching for any changes...

Overall, this system has the chance to be one of the harder hits we’ve seen since the March 14, 2021 storm based on the snow in COMBINATION with the wind/cold. Shouldn’t come close to bomb cyclone territory.

Stick with us into this weekend and early next week and we will keep you in the know!

-Luke

