UCCS to disband golf teams following 2022-23 season

By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) officials announced Thursday that the school would be eliminating both its men’s and women’s golf teams after the conclusion of the current season.

In a media release, school officials said the decision was made due to “financial constraints and a declining budget,” and they added that it was made after an “extensive assessment” of all of the NCAA programs at the school. Representives for UCCS said that those other programs will not be affected by the decision.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but also necessary in order to ensure the university and department’s budget expectations were met,” UCCS Executive Director of Athletics Nathan Gibson said. “It will now be our top priority to make sure that we support our student-athletes through this transition.”

Officials said that student athletes with scholarships will have those scholarships honored through the end of the 2023-24 school year, and student athletes who choose to transfer schools will be eligible for competition starting next fall. School representitives added that the decision would not impact students studying in UCCS’s Professional Golf Management Program.

The men’s golf team will begin their season at the California State University San Bernardino Coyote Classic on Feb. 27, and the women’s golf team will begin their season

