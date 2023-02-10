Trial begins for Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the trial of a colorado springs man accused of killing his wife. Dane Kallungi is facing a first-degree murder charge in the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi nearly four years ago.

His defense is now saying he was pressured into giving a false murder confession two years after she disappeared. More witnesses are expected to be called to the stand tomorrow morning. There is no word yet if Jepsy’s mom Margie Amaga will be called KKTV 11 News spoke with her virtually from Hong Kong before the trial started and says she’s devastated that she cannot be there for the trial.

“I cannot control my feelings, so painful because I want to be there for the trial but I want to be there for the trial but I cannot,” Margie said.

Kallungi’s lawyers are saying that social media has influenced the public into thinking he is jepsy’s killer saying, that pressure led to quote Kallungi “telling them what they want to hear.”

Jepsy has not been seen or heard from since 2019. Her mother Margie is in Hong Kong. Multiple congressmen tried to get her to America for the trial, but her visa was not approved. Only 11 news has been talking with Margie for the past few weeks.

“I feel so sad and I feel so heart pain that I cannot be there for the trial,” Margie said.

Meanwhile, Margie says she’s trying to stay strong. She still has questions but ultimately just wants her daughter back.

“I want her to be back, even the remains,” Margie said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.