Study finds Colorado Springs a top city to watch the Super Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs ranks in the top 20 for best cities to watch the Super Bowl according to a new study by sportsbook website NJ.bet.

“We looked at several factors including food, drinks, travel safety and fan anticipation for the game within each city,” said Collin Czarnecki, researcher for NJ.bet.

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for pizza delivery, so this study took into account how many options Colorado Springs residents have.

“Colorado Springs has 25.4 pizza places per 100,000 and that comes out to more than 100 different places to order a pizza within the city,” Czarnecki said, adding that pizza and beer go hand in hand for the big game. “There is no shortage of liquor stores in Colorado Springs. The city has 16.5 liquor stores per 1,000 people.”

If you plan on traveling to your viewing destination, Colorado Springs has some of the fewest traffic fatalities for the month of February.

“So, we looked at 5 years worth of traffic fatality data, and Colorado Springs is actually among one of the safest with an average of 2.7 fatalities per 100,000,” stated Czarnecki.

Of course, not everyone is traveling to a house party to watch the Super Bowl. If watching the game at a bar is your plan, “the city also has you covered in that area. Heading out to a bar, there’s more than 200 throughout the city,” Czarnecki said. “Even though the Broncos aren’t heading to Phoenix this year for the game, there’s plenty of other ways to celebrate. Whether you’re heading to a bar, ordering a pizza, or just staying at home to watch the game this year.”

