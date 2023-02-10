Nobel laureate Toni Morrison to be featured on forever stamp

American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.
American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.(Source: USPS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new forever stamp featuring author Toni Morrison.

The stamp, which will be released on March 7, features a photo of Morrison that was taken in 2000.

She found both critical acclaim and commercial success with her 1970 novel, “The Bluest Eye,” which addressed racism through the eyes of an 11-year-old African American girl and is on the American Library Association’s 2022 list of top 10 most challenged books.

The African American search for identity is a theme that was present in many of Morrison’s works.

She became the first Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities at Princeton University in 1989.

And in 1993, she became the first African American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Morrison died in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
Attempted kidnapping graphic
Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower 2/8/23.
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to request modern military...
Russia hits targets across Ukraine with missiles, drones
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest in woods, 2 officers shot
Officer Becerra
Colorado police officer on life support following chase with suspect and fall from bridge