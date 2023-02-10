Man witnessed people tackle car theft suspect in Colorado Springs after crash

Police say the suspect is a 31-year-old man with a criminal history involving vehicles.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the southeast side of Colorado Springs, community members jumped into action after a crash on Hutchinson Drive and East Fountain Boulevard.

The incident all began in the early afternoon hours on Thursday when someone left their car stalling or puffing on Circle Drive. The suspect saw this as an opportunity to drive off with the vehicle. The vehicle’s owner chased after the car on foot and that’s when police say the suspect hit another vehicle.

Police say the suspect is a 31-year-old man with a criminal history involving vehicles.

The suspect was also wanted for multiple warrants, including motor vehicle theft charges and five counts of reckless driving and possible assault.

After hitting one car, he reportedly kept driving and rear ended a second car.

Police tell us the suspect then starts doing donuts in a parking lot and hit a light pole. He then hit a third vehicle- the one up on the sidewalk.

The suspect then tried to run from the scene but some people in the area saw what was happening and caught the suspect. They held him until police got there.

One witness, who saw it all go down, says he heard all the screams after the crash.

“Not this block but the next block, there was a crew of workmen working,” witness Melvin Quinlan said. “And all I heard was a bunch of screams and everything and then I guess that’s when he ran and collapsed. And they were picking him up and carrying him down this way and over here. They stopped about where those mailboxes are over there and that’s the last, I know.”

The suspect is in police custody and no was injured in any of the crashes.

Earlier the lanes on Fountain were closed as they investigated. All lanes of traffic are now back open.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
A heavy police presence at the Fountain and Jet Wing intersection following a deadly crash on...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
IRS says Coloradans should hold off on filing their taxes
IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

Latest News

A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public
Warming up this weekend!
Cold sinks in tonight
A memorial outside of Club Q in Feb. 2023. The tragedy expanded some of the efforts of groups...
Local organizations looking to assess needs of LGBTQ+ community in El Paso County
2.9.23
WATCH: Local organizations looking to assess LGBTQ+ community needs in El Paso County