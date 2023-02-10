Local organizations looking to assess needs of LGBTQ+ community in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local health and advocacy organizations launched a program in early February meant to determine the needs of members of the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso County.

The El Paso County LGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment is a project headed by Community Health Partnership (CHP), a Pikes Peak-area health nonprofit. Other groups involved in the project include Inside Out Youth Services and the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE).

Project leaders said the project is focused on recognizing where there is a lack of resources and services for LGBTQ+ adults in the community and using information gathered from that group to make reccommendations for solutions.

CHP’s LGBTQ+ Health Equity Manager Rachel Keener said that part of the reason some of these services aren’t available is that there isn’t much information available about the well-being of LGBTQ+ people in the area to use to make decisions. This survey is meant to gather information from the community about access to mental and physical healthcare, factors in their lives that might impact their health and things that can be done to help the community heal in response to community tragedy, like the Club Q tragedy.

“When we think about the health of a person, it’s more than just access to a primary care provider, right?” Keener said. “Like, certainly the way that we experience safety and well-being and community at work, at home, out in public really impacts our health.”

The study has been in development since May 2022, but following the Club Q tragedy, project leaders like Keener questioned if it was still appropriate. Community partners told them it was more valuable than ever.

“The resounding feedback was yes, we need this information to advocate, to know where to prioritize our resources and support, and we can use this as a way to specifically see ‘what does the community need right now as we’re healing from this tragedy?’,” Keener said.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso County can complete the survey through the end of February. Keener said the hopes of those involved is that the information gathered can be used to have conversations and expand the resources available for LGBTQ+ people in the Pikes Peak region.

El Paso County officials told 11 News that they are not directly involved in this study, but “the mental health of all our residents is a high priority for El Paso County” and officials “work with dozens of partners in the area to make sure that those who require services are able to obtain them.”

