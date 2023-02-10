Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school.

A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife and empty alcohol bottles that appear to be stashed somewhere. The anonymous viewer says the items in question were found inside James Irwin High School recently.

The school is located near Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. An investigation is underway by the school.

The following communication was sent out by the principal on Thursday:

To parents and guardians of James Irwin High School,

We want to let you know that we are in an ongoing investigation after discovering some items that were being stored in a restroom in the high school. The items found were a vape pen, empty alcohol containers, and a kitchen style knife. There is not an immediate threat, and we are in touch with CSPD and will continue to follow their guidance with the investigation.

We can only share what we currently know and will continue to communicate when we have more answers. While we are investigating, we are monitoring and checking restrooms every class period, continuing to focus on students’ safety, and following leads to find the person(s) responsible for bringing the items to school. Also, we want to let you know that we will be talking with students during the process.

It has come to our attention that there are some students who were aware that inappropriate things were being kept in the restroom. Failure to report information to the school is not a good or safe option. Please talk to your children about the importance of telling administration or teacher any time they see or witness something that affects the safety of another student or our community. We have an open-door policy, and we want students to know that their safety is a top concern. They can and share their information and concerns. We will provide any updates as necessary, but please feel free to call if you have any information or questions.

Sincerely, Rob Daugherty,

CEO James Irwin Charter Schools

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the investigation. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident that raised concerns by our viewers.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.