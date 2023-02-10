Fire department to provide new emergency transportation services in Manitou Springs

By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Fire Department officials announced Friday that the department would be providing “in-house” ambulance transport for the City of Manitou Springs.

Officials said that the department’s ambulance will be staffed by one paramedic and one emergency medical technician 24/7/365, and six new employees have been hired to provide these services. The city previously had a partnership with American Medical Response, and officials say the establishment of an EMS Transport Division was “solely based on the desire of the Fire Department to provide reliable professional emergency medical care and transport in a significantly reduced response time frame then that currently being provided.”

The new service will begin on Sunday.

