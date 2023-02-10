Deputy injured in crash along Highway 115 near Canon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash along Highway 115 near Canon City on Friday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 11:40 in the morning and involved two vehicles. At least one person was taken to the hospital via ambulance. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there was a crash along Highway 115 near Mackenzie Avenue.

As of 1:05 p.m., no other information was available. The cause of the crash is under investigation. It isn’t clear if the deputy was on duty at the time of the crash.

“Please keep one of our deputies in your thoughts and prayers. He was just involved in [an] injury car crash near Canon City,” the Custer County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.