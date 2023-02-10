Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City

Firefighters on scene of a fire in Old Colorado City Friday morning.
Firefighters on scene of a fire in Old Colorado City Friday morning.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said the fire was already out, but it was still producing smoke.

Firefighters on scene told 11 News that although there was a large amount of smoke, the damage caused by the fire was minimal and the building is fine. The building belongs to the Goodwill in the area, but firefighters said that it is not in active use.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters said no one was in the building when they responded. Firefighters on scene said it appeared someone broke into the building and started a campfire, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation as of this article’s last update.

