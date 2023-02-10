Colorado Springs Man Accused of Selling US Secrets to Appear in Federal Court Tomorrow

Jareh Dalke faces six violations of espionage for attempting to sell U.S. secrets to a foreign...
Jareh Dalke faces six violations of espionage for attempting to sell U.S. secrets to a foreign agent
By Jack Heeke
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jareh Dalke. The man accused of selling US secrets to a man who he thought was a Russian agent will appear in federal court tomorrow for a status conference.

Dalke was actually communicating with an undercover FBI agent when he allegedly agreed to exchange the secrets for cryptocurrency. Agents say Dalke had access to sensitive files as an employee of the NSA. He worked there for only a month last summer.

Federal Agents raided Dalke’s home in September 2022 with guns drawn. The quite section of neighborhood along Corinth Dr was suddenly teaming with FBI agents. Neighbors we spoke with at the time were shocked.

“I hid behind my car and all of a sudden this loud boom.”

“He seemed like a normal dude. I don’t know. You never know your neighbors I guess.”

Dates for Dalke’s trial could be set at tomorrow’s conference. He could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. He faces six counts of espionage.

Arrest papers revealed possible motivations for Dalke’s actions. According to the papers, he told the undercover agent that he was tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But prosecutors have argued that Dalke is sympathetic to Russia. The papers say he once told the undercover agent ““There is an opportunity to help balance the scales of the world while also tending to my own needs.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
A heavy police presence at the Fountain and Jet Wing intersection following a deadly crash on...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
IRS says Coloradans should hold off on filing their taxes
IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes
Attempted kidnapping graphic
Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Trial begins for Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Colorado Springs business owner says at least 17 family members are dead following earthquakes in Turkey
A ranch on property managed by Courntey and Nicole Mallery in El Paso County 2/9/23
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public
On the Southeast side of the city, community members jumped into action after a crash on...
Man witnessed people tackle car theft suspect in Colorado Springs after crash