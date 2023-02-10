Colorado Springs Man Accused of Selling US Secrets to Appear in Federal Court Tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jareh Dalke. The man accused of selling US secrets to a man who he thought was a Russian agent will appear in federal court tomorrow for a status conference.

Dalke was actually communicating with an undercover FBI agent when he allegedly agreed to exchange the secrets for cryptocurrency. Agents say Dalke had access to sensitive files as an employee of the NSA. He worked there for only a month last summer.

Federal Agents raided Dalke’s home in September 2022 with guns drawn. The quite section of neighborhood along Corinth Dr was suddenly teaming with FBI agents. Neighbors we spoke with at the time were shocked.

“I hid behind my car and all of a sudden this loud boom.”

“He seemed like a normal dude. I don’t know. You never know your neighbors I guess.”

Dates for Dalke’s trial could be set at tomorrow’s conference. He could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. He faces six counts of espionage.

Arrest papers revealed possible motivations for Dalke’s actions. According to the papers, he told the undercover agent that he was tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But prosecutors have argued that Dalke is sympathetic to Russia. The papers say he once told the undercover agent ““There is an opportunity to help balance the scales of the world while also tending to my own needs.”

