Colorado Springs business owner says at least 17 family members are dead following earthquakes in Turkey

A Colorado business owner lost more than a dozen family members to a destructive earthquake.
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The death toll continues to rise following a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and a local grill owner says 17 of his family members have died in the disaster.

The Purple Onion’s owner Erdal Bengogullari is desperately trying to get updates from his loved ones inside the earthquake disaster zone, but he is already learning about a terrifying reality. Bengogullari said at least 17 members of his extended family are confirmed dead already and more are missing.

“I’m in a state of mind right now, I’m in slow motion, I feel like I’m doing absolutely nothing,” Bengogullari told KKTV Wednesday evening.

The disaster has upended his life and he is working on efforts to help his surviving family members on the other side of the world. Bengogullari said he was able to wire $1,000 to his extended family to help them begin to bury the dead, but his home county needs help desperately.

“The whole family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews; so far I believe they have taken seventeen from under the debris.”

Updates are hard to come by from inside the damaged areas where search and recovery crews continue to work in piles of rubble filled with victims. Bengogullari is overwhelmed with all of the support he is finding from the grill’s patrons says his employees are helping to organize a fundraiser at the grill soon.

“So us as a community, we need to get together and help as much as we can.”

