Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - For several weeks, KKTV 11 News viewers have been sharing videos from social media showcasing a man in El Paso County claiming he is being terrorized.

Viewers have also been sharing an article from the “Ark Republic” titled “Get out. ‘I stood naked with my shotgun.’ Black ranchers say white residents terrorize their Colorado farm to push them off of their land.” The online article details allegations tied to Courtney and Nicole Mallery. The Mallerys reportedly run a 1,000-acre ranch in El Paso County, according to the online publication. KKTV 11 News has reached out to the author of the article and the organization; you can read their response to the national attention in our previous coverage by clicking here. KKTV obtained arrest papers that are likely connected to the incident involving the shotgun, they can be read at the bottom of this article. The response from the sheriff’s office to the online articles is also at the bottom of this article or is available by clicking here.

According to jail records, Courtney Wayne Mallery was booked into the El Paso County Jail Monday afternoon. A video posted to Instagram on Monday by “blackfarmlandownersmatter” shows Mallery being taken into custody. According to online court records, Mallery is suspected of stalking, causing emotional distress. You can read arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News tied to this incident at the bottom of this article.

A temporary protection order was granted by a judge against Mallery for one of his neighbors Tuesday morning. KKTV 11 News was at the jail when Mallery was in the process of being released on bond Tuesday night just after 7:45. The Mallerys spoke to KKTV 11 News briefly about their situation and we will be sharing what they had to say in future coverage, likely Friday night.

In the arrest papers below, Courtney Mallery is accused of stalking, causing emotional distress. The charge is a felony. 11 News spoke with the victim in that case and we plan on sharing her side of the story in future coverage, likely Friday night.

There is a record of Nicole Mallery’s past incidents. In one El Paso County case involving Nicole Mallery, she was accused of assaulting a police officer. According to online court records, Nicole pleaded guilty on July 15, 2022 to assaulting a peace officer.

In a separate case, Nicole was accused of menacing, a weapons charge and false reporting. According to online records, the menacing and weapons charge were dismissed while Nicole pleaded guilty to false reporting, providing false identification. She had been arrested on April 21, 2021 and pleaded guilty on June 15 of 2022. The case was reopened Dec. 20, 2022.

This is a very complex story and KKTV 11 News is choosing not to report all of the information we have gathered at once. Expect updates on KKTV.COM as well as during our newscasts.

ALL OF THE DOCUMENTS BELOW ARE PUBLIC RECORDS AND CAN BE OBTAINED BY MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC.

AFFIDAVIT FOR COURTNEY MALLERY, STALKING CASE:

AFFIDAVIT FOR INCIDENT INVOLVING NICOLE MALLERY AND A SHOTGUN:

AFFIDAVIT FOR NICOLE MALLERY INVOLVING ASSAULT OF A PEACE OFFICER:

