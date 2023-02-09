Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart

Attempted kidnapping graphic
Attempted kidnapping graphic(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges as police in Colorado investigate a kidnapping case.

The Alamosa Police Department is reporting the incident happened at about 12:49 p.m. on Thursday at the Walmart in the city.

“Upon officers’ arrival, it was discovered that a female party grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to kidnap the child,” part of a news release from Alamosa Police reads. “Due to the quick actions of citizens within the store at the time of the incident, they were able to restrain the suspect until law enforcement arrived and reunited the young child back safely to parents.”

It isn’t clear if the suspect knew the victim. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones from Blanca. Jones is charged with kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct.

