WANTED: Person suspected of ‘unlawful sexual contact’ in Colorado
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are hoping the public can help them identify someone suspected of unlawful sexual contact.
The alleged crime happened on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chopper Circle. The area is near Ball Arena.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 720-913-7867.
