WANTED: Person suspected of ‘unlawful sexual contact’ in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are hoping the public can help them identify someone suspected of unlawful sexual contact.

The alleged crime happened on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Chopper Circle. The area is near Ball Arena.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 720-913-7867.

#Denver, do you recognize this suspect who is wanted for unlawful sexual contact? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 -- you can remain anonymous an earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/aDyhVHAKXo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 8, 2023

