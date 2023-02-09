Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday’s snow has shut down several major roadways across the state.

For a complete list, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation website here.

Some of the biggest closures include:

Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon (both directions)

I-70 westbound from Limon to Deer Trail

I-70 eastbound from Airpark Road to Kansas

Highway 86 from I-70 to Kiowa (both directions)

