Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday’s snow has shut down several major roadways across the state.

For a complete list, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation website here.

Some of the biggest closures include:

Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon (both directions)

I-70 westbound from Limon to Deer Trail

I-70 eastbound from Airpark Road to Kansas

Highway 86 from I-70 to Kiowa (both directions)

