Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday’s snow has shut down several major roadways across the state.
For a complete list, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation website here.
Some of the biggest closures include:
Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon (both directions)
I-70 westbound from Limon to Deer Trail
I-70 eastbound from Airpark Road to Kansas
Highway 86 from I-70 to Kiowa (both directions)
