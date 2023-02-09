SHELTER IN PLACE ALERT: Neighborhood north of Cripple Creek told to shelter in place Tuesday night

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood north of Cripple Creek Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. the following message was issued on the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account:

“SHELTER IN PLACE for 3 miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure fire near 2900 Block of County Road 1. Please secure your home or business and stay away from doors and windows OR shelter in a safe location until further notice. The closest major intersection is County Road.”

The closest major intersection is County Road 1 and Anges Drive.

