Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It started as a friendly bet, but with all the trash talking, Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans and Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver are now raising the (cheese) steaks.

“When he loses, he will give me the Philly cheesesteak, And out of pity, I will give him Kansas a barbecue. He’s a good person. And I’m sorry this is going to happen to him,” said Cleaver.

Kansas City Missouri Representative Emanuel Cleaver is so confident the Lombardi trophy will be in the hands of the Chiefs Sunday, he feels sorry for his colleague; PHILADELPHIA Representative Dwight Evans of Philadelphia.

“One of the reasons I’m not wanting the Chiefs to beat the Eagles too badly is because, you know, I think it’s going to ruin Dwight Evans for life,” said Cleaver. “It’s one of those things that he won’t be able to get it out of the system. And I feel guilty that this is where it goes.”

The taunt doesn’t fly with Evans.

“I can only say to him, that he hasn’t met a team like the Eagles,” said Evans.

Evans keeps reminders of past Eagles victories all around his office - and his hoping to add more victory front-pages come Monday. He just hopes Cleaver doesn’t take it to hard.

“He is one of my buddies. I really enjoy him in the period. I have known him as my colleague. He’s a very sincere spiritual leader,” said Evans.  “He gives some good spiritual insight and I admire him.”

“He’s a good person. The Lord loves him, but he’s going to lose,” said Cleaver

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
A heavy police presence at the Fountain and Jet Wing intersection following a deadly crash on...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
IRS says Coloradans should hold off on filing their taxes
IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

Latest News

A new consumer watchdog report looks into the system of recalls in the United States and calls...
Defective: New report on product recalls reinforces that a flawed federal law has led to unnecessary injuries
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
Jail Bars
Staff member reportedly attacked at a Colorado correctional facility, investigation underway
Attempted kidnapping graphic
Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt