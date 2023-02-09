Pikes Peak Library District says results expected in mid-February after testing for meth contamination at busies libraries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Library District says it’s awaiting results from the city’s busiest libraries, which were recently tested for any traces of meth.

The testing followed multiple reports across the state of meth contamination found in library restrooms. Initially, the Pikes Peak Library District said it would be screening all of its libraries’ restrooms.

“With more information and guidance, library leadership re-evaluated options and decided to screen public restrooms at PPLD locations with the highest number of patron visits, which are East Library, Library 21c, and Penrose Library,” the library district said Thursday.

The restrooms have already been tested as of the time of this writing, and results are expected by mid-month.

The aforementioned libraries all remain open and safe to visit, PPLD added.

The full statement can be read below:

“Out of a commitment to the safety of our staff and patrons, Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) decided to proactively screen public restrooms for methamphetamine contamination after the recent reports from other affected libraries in Colorado.

Initially, we thought and reported that it would be necessary to conduct screening tests inside 53 public restrooms across the Library District. However, state authorities currently do not have standards or guidelines for assessing contamination levels in public restrooms. We also consulted with a state-certified vendor, El Paso County Public Health, and other Colorado libraries that recently conducted preliminary assessments.

With more information and guidance, Library leadership re-evaluated options and decided to screen public restrooms at PPLD locations with the highest number of patron visits, which are East Library, Library 21c, and Penrose Library. KEMWest Inc., a state-certified vendor, collected samples from those three Library facilities in early February, and results are expected by mid-February.

PPLD is working closely with El Paso County Public Health and KEMWest on this matter. All Library locations remain open and safe to visit at this time.

The safety and wellbeing of its patrons and staff remain a top priority for the Library District. PPLD will share more information and updates as they become available.”

