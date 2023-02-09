New construction plan for apartments in Colorado Springs moves forward

The plan was approved Wednesday night (6-3). It will be headed to city council next.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two neighborhoods on the west side of Colorado Springs may have a new view soon.

A section of land between The Mountain Shadows and The Navigator neighborhoods could soon be filled with more than 300 new townhouses, businesses, and two-story buildings.

This was the center of a meeting with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department today. The 125 acres of land in question is currently split between vacant land and overflow parking. The proposed plan would bring in mixed-use development with commercial, civic, office, residential, and open space opportunities.

All of that development has some locals concerned about the easy and quick accessibility in going to and from the area.

If an evacuation is ordered, there are some people who worry about the timeliness of an evacuation.

Community members also say their largest concern with these new buildings is the possible blockage of their current view, increase in traffic and a drop in property values. But city officials say the owner of the land has the right to develop it.

This isn’t the first time the community has pushed back against development here. That project was canceled in 2021.

Daniel Sexton, Senior Planner for City Planning and Development, says listening to people already in these communities is a part of the process and that a lot of that is hearing their concerns.

The plan was approved Wednesday night by a vote of 6 to 3. It will be headed to city council next.

